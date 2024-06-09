Status (SNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $128.55 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,217.57 or 1.00022844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00096139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03413386 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,443,728.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

