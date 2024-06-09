State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,337 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of General Electric worth $78,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 93.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 59.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.92. 3,341,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

