State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $641.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $612.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

