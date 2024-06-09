State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 22,797 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $111,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE traded down $3.99 on Friday, reaching $412.93. The company had a trading volume of 184,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,054. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

