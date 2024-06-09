State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $56.30 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 914,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.