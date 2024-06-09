State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $97.98 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,189 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $97,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36. The company has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.