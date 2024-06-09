State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 827,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NKE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.