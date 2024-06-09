State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 48,875 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 774,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,875 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

