Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 570 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 158.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. 4,375,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

