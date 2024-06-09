Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 4,060 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,883,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.