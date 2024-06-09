Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 37,890 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,890 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.62. 3,200,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.