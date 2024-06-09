Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 3,430 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,141.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 148,736 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

