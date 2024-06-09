Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.8% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

BA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.88. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

