Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of -476.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

