Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,882,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,128,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLK traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $768.69. The company had a trading volume of 468,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,611. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $789.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

