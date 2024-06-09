Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 3,870 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 55,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,225. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

