Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SFM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 797,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,800. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

