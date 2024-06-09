Sprott Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AerSale by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,909 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 400,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerSale by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 409,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 343,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.00 and a beta of 0.26.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 35,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $265,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,029,374.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,077 shares of company stock worth $367,583. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

