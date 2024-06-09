Sprott Inc. Sells 38,836 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,836 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 3.4% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $37,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,589,000 after buying an additional 112,178 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $387,481,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,641,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,017,000 after buying an additional 55,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $52.59. 2,449,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,605. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

