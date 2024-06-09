Sprott Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sprott Inc. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 1.1% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.52. 1,308,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

