Sprott Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 1.01% of Skeena Resources worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKE traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 370,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,059. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

