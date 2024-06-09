Sprott Inc. Has $20.21 Million Stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,430 shares during the period. Vizsla Silver accounts for 1.8% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vizsla Silver worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:VZLA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,300. The firm has a market cap of $380.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZLA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vizsla Silver

About Vizsla Silver

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.