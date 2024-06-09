Sprott Inc. Grows Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for about 4.5% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 0.84% of Pan American Silver worth $49,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,658,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 492,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 786,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

