Sprott Inc. Grows Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,068 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.19% of Coeur Mining worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,083. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

