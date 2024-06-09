SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $184,276,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,126,000 after buying an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPYG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.08. 1,434,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.