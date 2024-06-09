SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.39. 1,235,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,590. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

