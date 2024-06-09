S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.74. The company had a trading volume of 810,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

