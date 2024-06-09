Soviero Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. U.S. Silica makes up about 2.2% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.51% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,038 shares of company stock worth $1,552,570. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

