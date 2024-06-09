Soviero Asset Management LP Invests $1.50 Million in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Enovix makes up approximately 0.7% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENVX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enovix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Enovix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enovix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

