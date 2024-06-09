Soviero Asset Management LP Has $11.91 Million Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Soviero Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 449,000 shares during the period. SandRidge Energy makes up 5.9% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of SD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 181,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $483.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.11. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

