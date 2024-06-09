Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.13

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.13 and traded as low as $16.02. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 8,348 shares traded.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
