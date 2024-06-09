Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 480 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.73. 1,281,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.20 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.58.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.