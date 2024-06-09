Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,956,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,181,000 after purchasing an additional 306,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 162,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 87,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. 4,558,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.