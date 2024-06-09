Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,550 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 1,651,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,546. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

