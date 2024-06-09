Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 320 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 233.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 115.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 294,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,201,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average is $199.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.