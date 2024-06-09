Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

