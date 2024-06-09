Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $11.23 on Friday, reaching $490.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

