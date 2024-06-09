Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.06. 1,351,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

