Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CB traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $267.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.80.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.