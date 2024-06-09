Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $573.90. 1,048,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.30 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $622.14 and its 200 day moving average is $623.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.