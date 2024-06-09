Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 3.2 %

ABT traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,666,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,876. The company has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.