Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,883,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.