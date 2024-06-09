Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,800 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. 4,180,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

