Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,490 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 250,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,083 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 645,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,177,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,239,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

