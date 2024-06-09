Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,600 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $74.76. 2,213,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

