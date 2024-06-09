Socorro Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 3.8% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.68. 1,098,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.17. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $144.08 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

