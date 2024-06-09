Socorro Asset Management LP Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,029 shares during the quarter. Rayonier makes up about 3.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of Rayonier worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RYN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.39. 345,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,316. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.07. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.