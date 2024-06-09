Socorro Asset Management LP Acquires 11,277 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 4.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 117,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 72,199 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. 4,018,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,856. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

