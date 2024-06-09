Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.80. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.