Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.